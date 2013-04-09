Alberta premier takes US Canadian crude accidents in stride

| WASHINGTON, April 9
WASHINGTON, April 9 A pair of recent accidents
that spilled Canadian crude oil in the United States is part of
doing business in the energy industry and should not prevent the
Keystone XL pipeline from moving forward, Alberta's premier said
on Tuesday.
"We have to be honest about the fact that if we do have
energy development, there is the risk of really unfortunate
incidents," Alison Redford, whose province is home to Canada's
oil sands, said during a panel at the Brookings Institution.
The Obama administration is expected to decide late this
summer on whether to approve TransCanada Corp's
proposed 800,000 barrel-per-day Keystone XL pipeline. The
project would connect the oil sands, the world's third largest
petroleum deposit, with refineries in Texas.
Opponents are attempting to delay the already years-long
approval process after two high profile accidents involving
Canadian crude. They are urging the department to extend a
comment period due to end on April 22 to 120 days from 45.
Residents are beginning to return to some of the 22 homes
evacuated after Exxon Mobil Corp's Pegasus pipeline
spilled thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude in an
Arkansas neighborhood late last month.
A few days earlier, a Canadian Pacific Ltd train
derailed in rural Minnesota with a tanker car leaking several
hundred barrels of Alberta crude oil.
ALBERTA'S CLIMATE PROPOSAL NOT A PLAN YET
Redford is on her fourth visit to Washington on
Keystone-related matters, and is meeting with lawmakers and
members of the Obama administration about Canada's environmental
programs.
She said she was not in Washington to negotiate but to talk
about steps Alberta has taken to clean up the oil sands.
Redford's talk at Brookings was interrupted by about 10
anti-Keystone protesters, including one who ran toward the stage
as he avoided being tackled by security.
Redford calmly said there was little need to worry about the
Keystone pipeline because it would be "state of the art
technology" and that overall accidents involving transport of
crude are overall "very isolated."
Besides the recent accidents, many environmentalists oppose
the line because developing the oil sands is carbon intensive.
Alberta is considering an increase in the carbon levy it
would charge oil producers as it seeks to show Washington it is
serious about climate change, according to a report last week in
the Globe and Mail newspaper.
Since 2007 Canada has had a carbon levy that forces
producers of emissions over certain level to pay into a fund
that pays for green projects.
Redford told reporters the proposal to raise the carbon levy
from the current C$15 per tonne to C$40 per tonne was not in the
planning stage yet. Alberta's Environment Minister Diana
McQueen, who was also at the talk, said the government was in
the early stages of reviewing its climate change strategy.
"At some point in time if there's any changes we will be
transparent and open to discussing those," McQueen said.