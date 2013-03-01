TransCanada CEO says State review a positive step for Keystone

CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 The head of the company backing the Keystone XL pipeline said that a supportive environmental review of the controversial project issued by the U.S. State Department on Friday was a positive step towards completion of the line.

Russ Girling, TransCanada Corp's chief executive, said that construction of the pipeline could be complete by late 2014 or early 2105 if a final decision by the Obama administration comes by midsummer.