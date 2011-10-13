UPDATE 1-Kforce raises Q3 outlook above estimates

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.22 vs est.$0.18

* Sees Q3 rev $289 mln vs est.$279.4 mln

Oct 13 Staffing company Kforce Inc raised its third-quarter outlook amid a rise in temporary hiring.

With companies wary of adding to their permanent headcount in uncertain times, employers cautious about the economic recovery are hiring more temporary labor.

Kforce, which offers staffing in areas such as technology, finance and accounting, health and life sciences, said it now expects third-quarter earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $289 million.

The company, which competes with Korn/Ferry International , Kelly Services and SFN Group , had previously forecast earnings of 17-19 cents a share on revenue of $276-$283 million in the quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 18 cents a share on revenue of $$279.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company closed at $11.68 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)