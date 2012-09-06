版本:
RPT-KFW to sell 5 percent stake in Deutsche Post

LONDON, Sept 6 KfW Bankengruppe said it was launching the sale of 60 million shares of its holding in Deutsche Post to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

After the placement, which amounts to 5 percent of the total shares, Deutsche Post's free float would increase to around 74.5 percent from approximately 69.5 percent.

KfW is advised by Rothschild, and the bookrunner on the transaction is Bank of America Merrill Lynch

