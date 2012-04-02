版本:
KGHM buys another 29 pct in Ajax Mining for $30 mln

WARSAW, April 2 Polish copper miner KGHM bought used its option to buy another 29 percent in its Canadian joint venture with Abacus Mining for $29.9 million, KGHM said on Monday.

After the purchase KGHM will hold 80 percent in the copper and gold project. It plans to invest $795 million in the joint venture.

