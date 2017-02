LUBIN, Poland Jan 19 Shareholders at Europe's No.2 cooper producer KGHM rejected a proposed 3 billion zloty ($884.7 million) share buyback, defying expectations that Poland, which controls it, would back it as it previously indicated.

The state-controlled miner wanted to buy up to 10 percent of its shares at less than 190 zlotys per share.

KGHM shares fell as much as 8 percent after the vote.