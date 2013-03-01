版本:
KGHM says sees joint costs of key Chile project up to $3.9 bln

WARSAW, March 1 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM raised the estimated overall costs of its key Chilean copper project in Sierra Gorda by over a third to $3.9 billion in the face of rising exploration costs, it said on Friday.

The project, 55-percent controlled by KGHM, was part of its last year C$3-billion ($2.9 billion) purchase of Canada's Quadra FNX, now named KGHM International.

The Polish state-controlled miner splits costs in Sierra Gorda, one of the world's largest copper projects, with its Japanese partner Sumitomo.
