2011年 12月 6日

KGHM will still pay dividend after Quadra FNX deal

WARSAW Dec 6 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM still aims to pay a dividend worth between 30 and 50 percent of its 2011 profit despite spending C$2.9 billion ($2.9 billion) on the acquisition of Canada's Quadra FNX, CEO Herbert Wirth said on Tuesday.

Wirth added Quadra FNX will be delisted from the Toronto bourse temporarily, but did not elaborate.

