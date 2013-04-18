KGHM CEO stands by 2013 targets despite copper slump

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group Inc files for non-timely 10-K
* Marathon Patent Group Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oPYdyq) Further company coverage:
KRAKOW, Poland, April 18 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM has no plans to revise its full-year targets despite falling metal prices, Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told Reuters on Thursday.
"We do not plan to change our budgetary estimates or revise our forecast for 2013, as the first quarter as we expect was in-line with our expectations," Wirth told Reuters.
"What's happening on the copper market is an adjustment after previous growth. We are calmly watching the situation," he added. "One has to remember about hegding and that still margins on silver are interesting for us."
* American Honda Motor Co Inc says reported total march sales of 137,227 Honda and Acura vehicles, a decrease of 0.7 percent over March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. announces $500 million offering of senior notes