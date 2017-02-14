Poland's KGHM says books PLN 5.9 bln writedown on oversees assets

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW Feb 14 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, said on Tuesday it considered justified to write down 5.87 billion zloty last year from the value of its oversees assets, mostly of Chilean Sierra Gorda mine.
KGHM also said in consolidated terms the impairment was justified at 5.19 billion zloty or $1.24 billion calculated on the base of the exchange rate at the end of 2016.
Earlier this month KGHM's partners in the Sierra Gorda project - Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp also booked impairment loss for the mine, 79.9 billion yen and 33.6 billion yen respectively.
KGHM gained control over Sierra Gorda in 2011 when it bought Canada's Quadra FNX, for C$2.87 billion in the largest ever foreign acquisition by a Polish company.
KGHM will publish last year's results on March 16. ($1 = 4.0767 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: