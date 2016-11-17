Poland's KGHM unlikely to drop its Chilean copper project - minister

RZESZOW, Poland Nov 17 Poland's state-run
copper producer KGHM is unlikely to withdraw from its
Chilean copper project Sierra Gorda, the head of the prime
minister's chancellery Henryk Kowalczyk said on Thursday.
KGHM bought the Sierra Gorda mine in 2011, hoping it would
help it become an international player and increase output. But
the plunge in copper prices drove KGHM to a record loss last
year, much of it due to an impairment loss on Sierra Gorda.
The acquisition was questioned by the conservative Law and
Justice party (PiS) which won last year's election. The new
treasury minister launched an audit into whether KGHM's
investment in Sierra Gorda was justified.
"The first stage (of the Sierra Gorda project) will be
continued, withdrawing from it is unlikely," Kowalczyk told
reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
KGHM said earlier that it has put its foreign assets under
review and will arrive at the final decision on whether to
continue the investment and in what form by the end of this
year.
