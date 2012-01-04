KGHM says Canada, U.S. don't object to Quadra buy

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
WARSAW Jan 4 KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, said on Wednesday that Canadian and U.S. competition authorities have raised no objections to its planned C$3 billion purchase of Canadian-listed Quadra.
The closure of the transaction will depend on other conditions set in the agreement, KGHM said in a statement.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.