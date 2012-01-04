版本:
KGHM says Canada, U.S. don't object to Quadra buy

WARSAW Jan 4 KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, said on Wednesday that Canadian and U.S. competition authorities have raised no objections to its planned C$3 billion purchase of Canadian-listed Quadra.

The closure of the transaction will depend on other conditions set in the agreement, KGHM said in a statement.

