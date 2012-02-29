版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 29日 星期三 15:14 BJT

KGHM says Canada agreed for its Quadra takeover

WARSAW Feb 29 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM said on Wednesday Canada's Minister of Industry agreed for its takeover of Canadian rival Quadra FNX , clearing the last obstacle for the C$3 billion ($3 billion) deal.

Earlier this month Quadra shareholders approved KGHM's friendly bid, which is set to geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base and boost its copper output.

It gives KGHM control of Quadra's Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile, one of the world's largest copper projects, along with other assets spread across Canada, Chile and the United States.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐