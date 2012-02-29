KGHM says Canada agreed for its Quadra takeover

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Feb 29 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM said on Wednesday Canada's Minister of Industry agreed for its takeover of Canadian rival Quadra FNX , clearing the last obstacle for the C$3 billion ($3 billion) deal.
Earlier this month Quadra shareholders approved KGHM's friendly bid, which is set to geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base and boost its copper output.
It gives KGHM control of Quadra's Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile, one of the world's largest copper projects, along with other assets spread across Canada, Chile and the United States.
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: