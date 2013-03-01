KGHM posts Q4 net below expectations on mining tax, no one-offs

BRIEF-Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement
* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere
WARSAW, March 1 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, reported lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings, hit by a new mining tax and compared to a one-off boosted year-ago period, the company said on Friday.
The state-controlled miner said its stand-alone net profit stood at 753 million zlotys ($237 million) compared to 826 million seen in a Reuters poll.
* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue