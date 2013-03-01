版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 14:24 BJT

KGHM posts Q4 net below expectations on mining tax, no one-offs

WARSAW, March 1 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, reported lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings, hit by a new mining tax and compared to a one-off boosted year-ago period, the company said on Friday.

The state-controlled miner said its stand-alone net profit stood at 753 million zlotys ($237 million) compared to 826 million seen in a Reuters poll.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐