Poland's KGHM beats forecasts with Q3 net profit of 329 mln zlotys

WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's state-run copper producer
KGHM reported a bigger than expected year-on-year rise
in third-quarter consolidated net profit thanks to rising silver
prices and copper sales.
The company's net profit rose to 329 million zlotys ($82.9
million) from 33 million zlotys a year earlier when the result
was hit by falling copper prices and a write-down.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 242
million zlotys.
On a stand-alone level, on which KGHM's dividends are based
and which excludes the group's oversees assets, the miner booked
a 73 percent rise in net profit to 614 million zlotys, well
ahead of a forecast of 447 million zlotys in an analyst poll.
($1 = 3.9688 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)