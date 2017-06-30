FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Polish copper producer KGHM says Sierra Gorda loan to be modified
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 下午3点59分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Polish copper producer KGHM says Sierra Gorda loan to be modified

2 分钟阅读

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Polish copper producer KGHM said on Friday that conditions attached to a $1 billion loan signed in 2012 by its Chilean mine Sierra Gorda will be changed.

* The changes include replacing the project finance formula with a corporate loan, which will "significantly reduce Sierra Gorda limitations and obligations" and give the mine more financial flexibility, KGHM said.

* State-run KGHM gained control over Sierra Gorda in 2011 when it bought Canada's Quadra FNX, for C$2.87 billion ($2.21 billion)in the largest-ever foreign acquisition by a Polish company.

* To finance development of its business Sierra Gorda secured in 2012 a $1 billion loan for 9.5 years in a project finance formula with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and four other Japanese private banks.

* Sierra Gorda failed to meet some of the production targets and fulfilling the project finance conditions became a challenge.

* KGHM also said that the guarantees provided by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corporation - KGHM's partners in Sierra Gorda - will be maintained until June 2021.

* KGHM said that the loan value as of June 30 was around $760 million. ($1 = 1.2987 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below