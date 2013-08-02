Poland's KGHM signs Canadian production deal with Vale

WARSAW Aug 2 KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, said on Friday its Canadian unit signed a deal to sell all of its production of polimetallic ore from Sudbury mines to Vale SA for some $1.13 billion over five years.

Vale, the world's second-largest nickel producer, will process the metals at its Clarabelle mill in Sudbury.

Vale will also receive a 2.25 percent net smelter fee on all future production from the project, KGHM said.