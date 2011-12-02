Khazanah's unit adds three more banks for IPO-sources

SINGAPORE Dec 2 Malaysian state investor
Khazanah's healthcare unit has added Goldman Sachs, DBS
and Credit Suisse as joint bookrunners for a
planned $1.5 billion initial public offering next year, two
sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The banks join Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche
and CIMB, who were appointed as joint
global coordinators and bookrunners for the deal, sources said.
.
"There are six banks on the deal," a source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
The IPO could be the country's fourth-biggest IPO ever and
its second major deal in 2012, when Malaysian plantation company
Felda Global Group will seek a $2 billion listing.
The firm is looking at a potential dual listing in Kuala
Lumpur and Singapore, sources said. The sources declined to
comment because the IPO details are not public.
Officials with DBS, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse declined
to comment. Neither Khazanah not Integrated Healthcare officials
could be immediately reached.