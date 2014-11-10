MOVES-Former Bank of America healthcare banker joins Credit Suisse

Nov 10 A former Bank of America banker who advises clients in the healthcare sector has joined Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo.

Sumit Khedekar, who previously worked at the Swiss bank for ten years earlier in his career, will rejoin in January 2015.

A Credit Suisse spokesman on Monday confirmed the contents of the memo.

Khedekar has worked with clients in the large pharma, specialty pharma and biotech sectors, which have seen a record amount of mergers and acquisitions this year.

Healthcare dealmaking has topped $352.6 billion so far this year, more than double levels seen at the same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Credit Suisse healthcare group has worked on notable transactions this year including Merck & Co Inc's acquisition of biotech company Idenix and Zimmer Holdings Inc's pending acquisition of medical device company Biomet.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Diane Craft)