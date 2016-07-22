UPDATE 1-Kia Motors expected to pick site for first India plant next month -sources

* Production to start at new plant in 2019 - source
* Factory to have annual output capacity of 300,000 -source
* Move to leverage affiliate Hyundai's India supplier base
* Announcement may be made in September - source
* Kia in talks with three Indian states - sources
(Adds details on company strategy, India market)
By Hyunjoo Jin and Aditi Shah
SEOUL/NEW DELHI, July 22 South Korea's Kia
Motors Corp is expected to pick a site next month
for its first factory in India, stepping up plans to start
making cars in one of the world's fast-growing auto markets, two
people familiar with the matter said.
The move would enable Kia to leverage the existing supplier
base of its affiliate Hyundai Motor Co, India's
second-biggest automaker by sales. The proposed factory would
start production in 2019 and eventually have capacity to make
300,000 Kia vehicles a year, one of the people told a
major bet for a firm that sold 3.05 million vehicles last year.
The Korean pair, jointly the world's No.5 carmaker, are
chasing new business after missing annual targets in 2015 for
the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis. Their
combined sales fell 2 percent in first-half 2016, hit by
weakness in markets like China, Russia and Brazil.
India is likely to become the world's third-largest car
market by 2020, according to IHS, up from fifth place now, with
annual sales nearly doubling to about 5 million vehicles from
2.7 million in 2015.
The size of Kia's investment has yet to be decided, one of
the people said, declining to identify which models will be
produced at the factory. Kia is best known as a maker of
relatively inexpensive cars, like the Rio sub-compact.
Three sites are under consideration for the plant, and Kia
may announce the plan in September after deciding on a location
in August, the second person said.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the
project was confidential.
The states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have
all been wooing Kia, according to two other people with
knowledge of the matter. One of the two, an official with the
Andhra Pradesh administration, said the state - which neighbors
Tamil Nadu, home of Hyundai's existing plants near Chennai - is
the frontrunner.
Kia said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday that it was
"continually evaluating potential locations for overseas
manufacturing facilities, including India, to secure additional
engines for future growth. However, as of now no concrete plans
have been finalised."
MARUTI CHALLENGE?
Hyundai started India production nearly two decades ago and
has two factories in India that make cars for the domestic
market and for export to Europe and elsewhere.
The firm trails only Maruti Suzuki India Ltd in
sales in India, and has an extensive service and dealer network
that gives it an advantage over global rivals that have
struggled to build market share including General Motors,
Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen.
Kia's South Korea factories accounted for 57 percent of its
sales last year. It also has plants in China, the United States
and Slovakia, and its first Mexico factory began production
earlier this year.
For the time being most cars sold in India are small.
Hyundai sells several low-priced vehicles in the country, which
could present a challenge in terms of market positioning for
Kia, which would not want to cannibalise Hyundai sales.
Hyundai shares parts and vehicle underpinnings with Kia,
which Hyundai bought at the height of the Asian financial crisis
in 1998. Differentiating their brands has been a challenge, as
they compete in similar segments and markets.
