Kia Motors targets 40,000 sales of new Carnival minivans in Korea next year - exec

SEOUL May 22 South Korean automaker Kia Motors
aims to sell 40,000 of its redesigned Carnival
minivans in its home market next year, an executive said on
Thursday, capitalising on the country's growing demand for
minivans.
Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, will
start sales of the new Carnival in South Korea next month, said
Cho Yong-won, vice president of Kia's Domestic Marketing Group.
The launch is the model's first major overhaul in nine years.
Lee Soon-nam, vice president of Kia's Overseas Marketing
Group, said the Carnival, sold as the Sedona in the United
States, will debut there in the second half of this year,
followed by the Middle East, Latin America and Asia early next
year. He didn't disclose a U.S. sales target.
