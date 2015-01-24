Kia Motors recalls nearly 87,000 Forte sedans in U.S. due to fire risk

WASHINGTON Jan 24 Kia Motors is
recalling 86,880 Forte sedans in the United States because a
cooling fan resistor may overheat and melt, increasing the risk
of a fire, according to documents filed by U.S. auto safety
regulators.
The recall involves certain model year 2014 Forte compact
sedans and is expected to begin on Feb. 24, according to
documents on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
website.
Dealers will replace the cooling fan resistor and multifuse
unit in the recalled cars, and owners of vehicles with a 1.8
liter engine will also have the engine control unit software
updated, the documents said.
The South Korean automaker reported several incidents of
engine fires that could be linked to the resistor but no
accidents or injuries, the documents said.
A Kia Motors representative was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)