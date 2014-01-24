版本:
2014年 1月 24日

Kia Motors aims to lift U.S. sales by 9 pct, China by 15 pct this year

SEOUL Jan 24 South Korean automaker Kia Motors said on Friday it aimed to raise its China sales by 15 percent to 630,000 vehicles this year, helped by the operation of its third factory there and the planned rollout of its new sedan.

Kia Motors also said it aims to achieve 585,000 vehicle sales in the United States, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

Its South Korean sales are expected to grow by 5 percent to 480,000 vehicles, driven by the introduction of the fully revamped versions of the Carnival mini van and Sorento sport utility vehicle this year.
