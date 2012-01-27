Kia Motors targets double-digit sales growth in Europe, U.S.

BRIEF-Questerre: Gross reserves grew by over 20 pct in 2016
* Corporate total proved plus probable gross reserves grew by over 20 pct or 3.4 MMBoe from 12.92 MMBoe to 15.78 MMBoe, net of production during the year
SEOUL Jan 27 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors said on Friday that it aimed to boost vehicle sales in Europe and the United States by double-digit percentages this year despite an uncertain economic environment, targeting a 9.5 percent rise in global sales.
The announcement came as the South Korean automaker reported net profit for the October to December quarter fell 3.5 percent to 790.4 billion won ($704.52 million) from a year earlier, far missing a consensus forecast of 1.1 trillion won and pushing its shares down.
Kia Motor shares dropped 1.6 percent in a wider market up 0.44 percent as of 0230 GMT.
Kia said it aimed to boost sales in Europe by 22.8 percent to 356,000 vehicles and U.S. sales by 10 percent to 534,000 vehicles this year.
Kia joins sibling Hyundai Motor in seeking to aggressively raise sales in Europe this year as local automakers struggle from the region's debt crisis.
At the Detroit Auto Show earlier this month, industry executives predicted a steady recovery in U.S. car demand, but were far less bullish about the European market, which is forecast to contract about 5 percent for a fifth consecutive annual decline.
