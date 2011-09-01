TABLE-S.Korea's Kia Motors Aug sales up 27 pct y/y

BRIEF-Fuel Tech elects James Markowsky to board of directors
* Fuel Tech elects James J. Markowsky, Ph.D. To its board of directors
SEOUL, Sept 1 Kia Motors Corp's sales during August (in vehicles):
August 2011 August 2010
TOTAL SALES 191,232 150,526
OVERSEAS SALES 154,621 111,906
DOMESTIC SALES 36,611 38,620
NOTE: Kia is South Korea's second-largest auto maker and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co . (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
* Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC reports 5.47 percent passive stake in LSI Industries Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lt1Axr] Further company coverage: