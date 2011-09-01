TABLE-S.Korea's Kia Motors Aug sales up 27 pct y/y

SEOUL, Sept 1 Kia Motors Corp's sales during August (in vehicles):

August 2011 August 2010

TOTAL SALES 191,232 150,526

OVERSEAS SALES 154,621 111,906

DOMESTIC SALES 36,611 38,620

NOTE: Kia is South Korea's second-largest auto maker and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co . (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)