TABLE-S.Korea's Kia Motors Jan sales down 2.8 pct

SEOUL, Feb 1 Kia Motors Corp's 
sales during January (in vehicles):	
                          January 2012      January 2011	
    TOTAL SALES               211,034          217,217	
    OVERSEAS SALES            176,824          176,715	
    DOMESTIC SALES            34,210           40,502	
      NOTE: Kia is South Korea's second-largest auto maker and
an affiliate of local No.1 Hyundai Motor Co.

