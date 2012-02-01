TABLE-S.Korea's Kia Motors Jan sales down 2.8 pct

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
SEOUL, Feb 1 Kia Motors Corp's sales during January (in vehicles): January 2012 January 2011 TOTAL SALES 211,034 217,217 OVERSEAS SALES 176,824 176,715 DOMESTIC SALES 34,210 40,502 NOTE: Kia is South Korea's second-largest auto maker and an affiliate of local No.1 Hyundai Motor Co.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.