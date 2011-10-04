S.Korea wealth fund says no plan to raise stake in BofA

SEOUL Oct 4 South Korea's $46 billion sovereign
wealth fund said on Tuesday it was not planning to further raise
its stake in Bank of America , after it said recently
that it had reinvested roughly half of the $145 million dividend
it received from the bank to boost its holdings in the U.S.
financial firm.
"We have no plan to reinvest (our remaining dividend from
Bank of America in the bank's shares)," the head of Korea
Investment Corp told lawmakers.
The fund incurred $1.35 billion in losses from its 2008
investment of $2 billion in then Merrill Lynch, which was
acquired by Bank of America last that year, according to a
lawmaker who was questioning KIC at the parliament hearing.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)