Construction group Kier sells unit to Canada's WSP Global

Oct 12 British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had completed the sale of a unit to Canadian company WSP Global Inc for 75 million pounds ($93.26 million).

* Kier Group had said on July 4 that it was considering strategic options for Mouchel Consulting, a unit that provides engineering, environmental and asset management consulting

* Kier had bought Mouchel Consulting as a part of its acquisition of Mouchel in a 265 million pound deal last year

* Kier, which reaffirmed its full-year forecast last month, said the sale would result in an immediate profit of 40 million pounds that would be used for investments and to cut debt ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)