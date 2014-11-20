Viacom signs lease with Kilroy Realty for its Columbia Square property in Hollywood

MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
Nov 19 Real estate firm Kilroy Realty Corp said it has signed a long-term lease with Viacom Inc for its 180,000 square feet space at Columbia Square development in Los Angeles, California.
The company said in a news release that Viacom plans to shift and unite the West Coast operations of its media networks including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Spike TV, VH1 and TV Land into Columbia Square's Gower Building.
Kilroy said Viacom is expected to take occupancy in phases starting in late 2016.
SAO PAULO, April 26 Profits at Banco Santander Brasil SA hit a record in the first quarter, the company reported on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates after interest income surged and loan-loss provisions dropped the most in almost five years.
April 26 A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday is set to sentence a former Jefferies Group bond trader after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.