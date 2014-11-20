版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四

Viacom signs lease with Kilroy Realty for its Columbia Square property in Hollywood

Nov 19 Real estate firm Kilroy Realty Corp said it has signed a long-term lease with Viacom Inc for its 180,000 square feet space at Columbia Square development in Los Angeles, California.

The company said in a news release that Viacom plans to shift and unite the West Coast operations of its media networks including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Spike TV, VH1 and TV Land into Columbia Square's Gower Building.

Kilroy said Viacom is expected to take occupancy in phases starting in late 2016.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

