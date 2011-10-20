Mexico's Kimber reports lower 3rd-qtr results

* Q3 profit 742 mln pesos vs 961 mln pesos yr earlier
* Revenue up 3 pct in Q3
MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexico's leading paper
products company, Kimberly Clark de Mexico (KIMBERA.MX), on
Thursday said its third-quarter profit fell 23 percent, hurt by
higher raw-material costs and the depreciation of the peso.
Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N)
earned 742 million pesos ($53.4 million) in the third quarter,
compared with 961 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue at the company, whose brands include Huggies
diapers and Kleenex tissues, rose 3 percent in the third
quarter.
The company said it bolstered revenues through increased
marketing, but as a result it spent more on advertising in the
quarter.
Kimber shares were up 0.43 percent at 72.39 pesos in local
trading.
($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end Sept)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric)