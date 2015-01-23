Kimberly-Clark sales hurt by weak demand in North America

Jan 23 Personal care products maker Kimberly-Clark Corp reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand for its core products such as Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers in North America.

Net loss attributable to the company was $83 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $539 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $4.83 billion from $4.90 billion, while sales in North America fell 2 percent. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)