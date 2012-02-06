New Issue - Kimberly-Clark sells $300 mln in notes

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Kimberly-Clark Corp on Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.40 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.474 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.573 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/09/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 68 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL +12.5 BPS
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.