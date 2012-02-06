版本:
New Issue - Kimberly-Clark sells $300 mln in notes

Feb 6 Kimberly-Clark Corp on
Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP	
	
AMT $300 MLN     COUPON 2.40 PCT     MATURITY    03/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 98.474    FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 	
MOODY'S A2       YIELD 2.573 PCT     SETTLEMENT  02/09/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A     SPREAD 68 BPS       PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A    MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL +12.5 BPS

