CORRECTED-Diaper wars: Kimberly to take on P&G through innovation, higher ad spend (Jan 23)

(In Jan. 23 story, corrects paragraph 10 to say analyst
estimated company could have cost savings of up to $500 million,
not that it could spend $500 million on product launches,
advertising)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Jan 23 Kimberly-Clark Corp is set to
increase advertising and promotional spending for its diapers
and launch new products in an escalating war with bigger rival
Procter and Gamble Co in North America.
Industry analysts say moms are either going upscale and
choosing Pampers or going down-market with Luvs, both P&G
brands, leaving Kimberly-Clark's mid-tier Huggies Snug & Dry
line without a real identity.
To compete better, Kimberly-Clark said on Friday it would
cut prices and "improve" its Snug & Dry line starting this
quarter, without giving details.
Huggies is the core of Kimberly-Clark's baby care products
business, which generates about $7 billion in annual sales.
Pampers, P&G's largest brand, alone has sales of over $10
billion.
"The consumer is shifting downward in price and they
(Kimberly-Clark) don't have a lower-priced product," Sanford
Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj told Reuters.
Dibadj said the company could play either end of the price
spectrum: introduce a lower-priced brand or "a product that is
of such high quality that people are willing to pay more for
it."
P&G and Kimberly-Clark control about 80 percent of the U.S
diaper market, but the Kleenex maker is losing share, according
to Euromonitor International data. Huggies' U.S. market share
dropped to 8.50 percent in 2013 from 10.2 percent in 2008.
Indeed, weakening sales of Huggies and other core products
in North America is expected to lead to fall in sales in 2015,
Kimberly-Clark said on Friday. Its shares fell 6 percent.
To claw back market shares, Kimberly-Clark plans to launch
new products this year and spend more on advertising them.
Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman estimates the company
could have up to $500 million of cost savings, some of which
could be used for these initiatives.
Kimberly-Clark spent about $3.71 billion on marketing and
research in fiscal 2014. P&G spent nearly triple, $9.73 billion,
just on advertising in 2013.
Lieberman said Luvs sells at a roughly 20 percent discount
to Huggies Snug & Dry, with the magnitude of the discount
varying with promotional activity.
For example, the lowest-priced Huggies Snug & Dry 44-pack
for a size 1 newborn baby costs $8.97, while P&G's 48-pack Luvs
for the same size sells for $6.99, according to Wal-Mart Stores
Inc's website.
Luvs has been promoted for almost every week this year at
one of P&G's main retail customers, Kimberly-Clark Chief
Executive Thomas Falk said.
"I think Luvs has picked up 2 share points so far this
year."
(Writing by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Savio D'Souza)