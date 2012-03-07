Kimberly-Clark marketing head gets new president gig

March 7 Kimberly-Clark Corp
promoted Chief Marketing Officer Tony Palmer to the new role of
president of global brands and innovation as the maker of
Kleenex tissues tries to expand its business around the world.
Palmer, 52, will still be in charge of the company's global
marketing and a new chief marketing officer will not be named.
Palmer joined Kimberly-Clark in 2006 as its first chief
marketing officer.
He has led Kimberly-Clark's marketing team on campaigns such
as a humorous take on women's incontinence for the Poise brand
featuring Whoopi Goldberg and U by Kotex advertising that poked
fun at old, traditional tampon advertisements.
Before he joined Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark, Palmer's prior
work included roles at Kellogg Co and Coca-Cola Co.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark, whose other products include
Huggies diapers, fell 0.6 percent to $71.40 in morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.