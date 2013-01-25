Kimberly-Clark quarterly profit tops expectations

Jan 25 Kimberly-Clark Corp posted a
better-than-expected rise in adjusted quarterly profit on
Friday, as the Kleenex tissue maker cut some costs and stepped
up its marketing push against larger competitors.
Adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share, which exclude
restructuring costs, rose to $1.37 from $1.28 a year earlier,
topping analysts' average forecast of $1.35 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit declined to $267 million, or 68 cents per share,
from $401 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.