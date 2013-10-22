版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 22日 星期二 19:39 BJT

Kimberly-Clark Q3 profit up, raises low end of full-year view

Oct 22 Kimberly-Clark Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as it cut costs to help mitigate the impact of flat sales.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers also raised the low end of its 2013 earnings per share forecast by 5 cents, and now expects to earn $5.65 to $5.75 per share this year.

Kimberly-Clark earned $546 million, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter, up from $517 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐