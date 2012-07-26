CORRECTED-Kimberly-Clark 2nd-qtr tops expectations, view raised

(Corrects forecast in last paragraph to $5.05-$5.20 from
$5.00-$5.20)
July 26 Kimberly-Clark Corp posted a
higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit and raised its
2012 forecast on Thursday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and
Huggies diapers kept cutting costs, helping to overcome sluggish
sales growth.
Second-quarter profit rose to $498 million, or $1.26 per
share, from $408 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share, excluding costs for the
company's pulp and tissue restructuring, rose to $1.30 from
$1.18. Analysts, on average, expected $1.28 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 0.2 percent to $5.27 billion. The volume of goods
sold increased 2 percent, and prices were up more than 2
percent.
Kimberly-Clark now expects to earn $5.05 to $5.20 per share
this year on an adjusted basis, versus its prior forecast of
$5.00 to $5.15 per share. Sales are still expected to be flat to
up 1 percent.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)