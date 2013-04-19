版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 19日 星期五 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-Kimberly Clark-CEO says still sees 3-5 percent organic sales growth in 2013

CHICAGO, April 19 Kimberly-Clark Corp : * CEO says still sees 3-5 percent organic sales growth in 2013
