UPDATE 1-Mexico's Terrafina to buy Kimco properties for $600 mln

MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican real estate
investment trust Terrafina said on Thursday that it agreed to
pay $600 million to acquire a Mexican property portfolio from
U.S. Kimco Realty Corp and its partner American
Industries.
The portfolio of more than 80 properties totaling about 11
million square feet include light manufacturing facilities for
the automotive, aerospace and consumer goods sectors, Terrafina
said in a press release.
Terrafina, advised by Prudential Real Estate Investors
(PREI), is the fifth Mexican real estate investment trust -
called fibras in Mexico and REIT in the United States - to list
on the Mexican bourse, in March.
Fibras combine real estate assets like industrial
warehouses, malls, and hotels in an investment instrument that
pays investors based on property rents and capital gains.
The trusts, which function like shares and first debuted on
the Mexican stock market in 2011, are wildly popular and could
be heading towards a bubble, according to some
analysts.
With this acquisition, Terrafina will have a total of 233
properties with 30 million square feet in industrial space. The
fibra expects the acquisition to be completed by the third
quarter of 2013.
Kimco is a real estate investment trust headquartered in New
York that is traded on NYSE and is part of the S&P 500.