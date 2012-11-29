版本:
New Issue- Kimco Realty sells $175 mln in perpetuals

Nov 29 Kimco Realty Corp on Wednesday
sold $175 million of Class K cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.  
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KIMCO REALTY

AMT $175 MLN     COUPON 5.625 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE SHARES      ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  12/07/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH BBB-MINUS                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

