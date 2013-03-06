UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan seeks to send more natgas from U.S. to Mexico

By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, March 6 Kinder Morgan Inc's
Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC (KMTP) requested authorization
from U.S. federal energy regulators to allow it to ship more
natural gas from Texas to Mexico as companies line up to
capitalize on the domestic natural gas shale boom.
Kinder Morgan on Friday filed an application with the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to amend a presidential
permit and authorization under the Natural Gas Act to permit it
to ship 700 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of natural gas on
the Mier-Monterrey pipeline from the existing 425 mmcfd.
"The increase in capability to move gas through the existing
cross-border facilities will be accomplished by system
modifications to nonjurisdictional facilities upstream of KMTP's
cross-border facility," Kinder said in the filing.
The 95-mile Mier-Monterrey pipeline runs through
international borders between Starr County, Texas, into
Monterrey, Mexico, where it connects to a 1,000 megawatt power
plant complex and into Pemex-Gas Y Petroquimica Basica's
natural gas transportation system, Kinder said on its
website.
Pemex currently ships gas on the pipeline.
Kinder is asking for the authorization by no later than June
1.
A Kinder spokesman said the company had "no announcements
regarding customers or additional color to provide at this
time."
Natural gas producers have fine-tuned a technology known as
"hydraulic fracturing" or "fracking" that has let loose reams of
natural gas from horizontal layers of rock below ground.
Firms who had invested in terminals to import liquefied
natural gas (LNG) into the U.S. are now looking to convert them
and build new terminals to export gas as production has grown.
Prices for the fuel on the global market fetch at times
five-to-six times the U.S. price.
Exporting natural gas has become a hot button issue as
supplies have grown.
The U.S. Department of Energy commissioned a study on LNG
exports which was released in December to both supporters and
detractors who fear exports would mean rising prices for U.S.
consumers.
In the scenarios considered in the study "benefits that come
from export expansion more than outweigh the losses from reduced
capital and wage income to U.S. consumers, and hence LNG exports
have net economic benefits in spite of higher domestic natural
gas prices," it said.