版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:02 BJT

Kinder Morgan's Canadian unit files for IPO of restricted voting shares

April 24 U.S. pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc said on Monday its Canadian unit has filed with Canadian regulators for an initial public offering of restricted voting shares.

As part of the proposed IPO, Kinder Morgan will sell a portion of its interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd, the company's Canadian business, which includes the Trans Mountain pipeline system. (bit.ly/2pYNNAQ) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
