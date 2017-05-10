Kinder Morgan to raise up to C$1.75 bln in Canadian IPO

TORONTO May 10 U.S. pipeline giant Kinder Morgan Inc's Canadian unit is looking to raise up to C$1.75 billion ($1.28 billion) in an initial public offering in Toronto, Kinder Morgan Canada said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company plans to offer between 79.5 million and 92.1 million restricted voting shares, at C$19 to C$21 per share, it said. ($1 = 1.3656 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak)