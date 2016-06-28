UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct stake in Ohio pipeline to Riverstone

BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
(Adds details, shares)
June 28 Kinder Morgan Inc said it had agreed to sell half its stake in an Ohio pipeline project to private equity firm Riverstone Investment Group LLC for an undisclosed amount.
Riverstone will make an upfront cash payment to Kinder Morgan, including reimbursement for 50 percent share of its previous capital expenditure on the $500 million project, the pipeline company said on Tuesday.
The private equity firm will also fund its share of future capital expenditure needed to complete the construction and commissioning of the pipeline.
Kinder Morgan shares rose 2.6 percent to $17.86 in morning trading.
Private equity funds around the world, with a cash pile of around $1 trillion, are looking to snap up oil and gas assets made cheaper by the drop in oil prices.
The Utopia Pipeline project, which stretches from Harrison County to Fulton County, has a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day and became operational at the beginning of 2018.
The pipeline will connect to Kinder Morgan's existing infrastructure that transports ethane and ethane-propane mixtures to Ontario, Canada. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
* Agreed terms of a recommended offer for BAT to acquire remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds it does not already own Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.