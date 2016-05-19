Canadian regulator recommends Trans Mountain pipeline, with conditions

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
CALGARY, Alberta May 19 Canada's National Energy Board recommended the federal government approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on Thursday, subject to 157 conditions.
The proposed expansion project would nearly treble the capacity of the crude oil pipeline, which runs from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast, to 890,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S