Canadian regulator recommends Trans Mountain pipeline, with conditions

CALGARY, Alberta May 19 Canada's National Energy Board recommended the federal government approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on Thursday, subject to 157 conditions.

The proposed expansion project would nearly treble the capacity of the crude oil pipeline, which runs from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast, to 890,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)

