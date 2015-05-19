Georgia denies key permit for Kinder's Palmetto pipeline

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 19 The state of Georgia's top
transportation official has denied Kinder Morgan Inc's
request for a key permit to build a $1.12 billion gasoline and
distillate pipeline through the southeast part of the state.
In a letter dated Monday, Georgia's Department of
Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray said he had
determined that Kinder's proposed 360-mile (579 km) Palmetto
Pipeline is not critical enough to allow the company to condemn
property and obtain easements along its route to allow its
construction.
"There is substantial evidence that the construction of the
proposed pipeline will not constitute a public convenience and
necessity," McMurray said in the letter addressed to an attorney
representing Kinder in the matter, a copy of which was received
by Reuters.
Kinder Morgan was "evaluating all options to move forward
with the project," Ron McClain, the company's head of products
pipelines, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company did not elaborate on those options, but Georgia
DOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said on Tuesday that Kinder can
appeal, "likely to a court."
The 167,000 barrels per day (bpd) Palmetto Pipeline would
run from Belton, South Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida.
The project would also involve more storage tanks and pump
stations to add 125,000 bpd of capacity on part of Kinder's
3,100-mile-long, 700,000 bpd Louisiana-to-Virginia Plantation
Pipeline system. That new capacity would stretch from Baton
Rouge, Louisiana, to the Palmetto connection in South Carolina.
Most refined fuels in the region move by truck and Savannah
has two marine terminals that receive vessels carrying products.
McMurray said multiple petroleum suppliers compete in those
markets and there is no evidence Palmetto would affect prices.
Kinder's McClain said on Tuesday that the project was
"vehemently opposed" by some suppliers seeking to maintain
"artificially higher prices."
Kinder also had argued that the project would satisfy
growing fuel demand in the Georgia region, but McMurray
countered that demand has retreated since a 2006 high and is not
expected to reach those levels through 2020.
Kinder said 88 percent of the proposed route is next to
existing power lines, pipelines, roadways and railways and more
than 80 percent of affected landowners have agreed to property
surveys.
"We understand and are sensitive to the issues surrounding
the potential use of eminent domain, which is rarely used,"
McClain said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays, editing by G Crosse)