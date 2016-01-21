UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan swings to loss on $1.15 bln charge

(Adds executives' quotes, details on writedowns and pipeline
project delay)
Jan 20 U.S. pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc
swung to a fourth-quarter loss after a $1.15 billion
writedown on natural gas assets, and said weak commodity and
stock markets could bring more trouble.
"Let me give you this warning, if commodity and equity
prices continue to fall, then we may have impairments in future
quarters," Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Allen Dang told
analysts on a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.
Kinder Morgan, the largest energy infrastructure company in
North America, cut its 2016 capital budget to $3.3 billion from
its previous estimate of $4.2 billion, based on West Texas
Intermediate crude oil trading at $38 per barrel.
U.S. crude for February delivery, which expired on
Wednesday, fell 6.7 percent to settle at $26.55, under $27 a
barrel for the first time since 2003.
Kinder Morgan, which also disclosed a $285 million writedown
mainly in its carbon dioxide segment, said it does not expect to
access the capital markets to fund growth projects in 2016.
The Houston-based company, once resilient in the face of
falling oil prices, last month cut its dividend, by 75 percent,
for the first time since going public to maintain cash.
President and Chief Executive Steven Kean said the company
shaved its capital budget largely by dropping acquisitions,
which he did not identify, cutting costs and lowering carbon
dioxide spending.
The company also delayed completion of $5.4 billion Trans
Mountain Pipeline expansion by a year, to the third quarter of
2019, as it awaited regulatory approval. The capacity expansion,
to 890,000 bpd from 300,000 bpd, has met fierce environmental
and aboriginal opposition.
One shareholder on the conference call raised concerns about
continued capital spending. "Now there's the fear that the
dividend isn't even secure," he said.
"I'm the largest shareholder," Chairman Rich Kinder
responded, noting that the company would use cash flow as it saw
best given volatile market conditions. "I want to see all kinds
of value derived by the common shareholders of this company."
Kinder Morgan posted a net loss of $637 million in the
quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $126 million a
year earlier.
Excluding items, profit fell to $491 million from $664
million. Revenue dropped 8 percent to $3.63 billion.
Kinder Morgan shares hit a record low of $11.20 on
Wednesday, before trading down 2.6 percent at $11.70 after
hours.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Richard Chang)