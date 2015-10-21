Kinder Morgan raises dividend

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 U.S. pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc increased its quarterly dividend on Wednesday, to meet its full-year dividend target of $2 per share.
The Houston-based company raised its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share from 44 cents. That new dividend equated to an annual payout of $2.04 per share.
Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan fell nearly 43.5 percent to $186 million, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $329 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.