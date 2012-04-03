Kinder Morgan completes New Jersey ethanol pipeline

April 3 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
said on Tuesday it had completed and started a 16-inch (40.6-cm)
dedicated ethanol pipeline linking its facilities in Linden and
Carteret, New Jersey.
The move complements a previously announced $60 million
expansion project at Carteret, which added more than 1 million
barrels of storage to the nearly 8 million barrels already in
place at that site, the company said in a news release.
The company said its Linden terminal handled as much as
36,000 barrels per day of ethanol with 550,000 barrels of
storage through Citgo Petroleum Corp's Tremley Point terminal.
The pipeline links the company's unit train receiving
terminal in Linden to storage tanks in Carteret and gives
customers more flexibility in accessing ethanol for gasoline
blending.
Kinder Morgan initially projects that an additional 195,000
barrels of storage will go to ethanol service for domestic
specifications, but the system will be optimized for export
grades in the future as market conditions allow.