Kinder Morgan resumes work on Canadian pipeline expansion

VANCOUVER Nov 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
said on Friday that crews have resumed survey work
related to its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in the
Vancouver suburb of Burnaby, even as Canadian police arrested
more protesters at two work sites.
Kinder Morgan said it was able to move its equipment onto
Burnaby Mountain overnight and that crews would be working 24
hours a day for the next 10 to 12 days to complete drilling work
required by regulators.
The company, which hopes to nearly triple the capacity of
the existing 300,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, plans to bore two
holes deep into the mountain to test if it can run the expanded
line under the conservation site, which is a popular hiking and
picnic area for locals.
Environmentalists, aboriginal groups and many area residents
are opposed to the expansion, which would allow the company to
ship more tar sands crude from Alberta to a port in Vancouver
and on to Asian markets.
A group of protesters, who call themselves the caretakers of
the mountain, had for weeks been occupying the more remote of
the two work sites. On Thursday, Canadian police began enforcing
a court order for their removal, arresting 26 people.
On Friday, eight more people were arrested, the Royal
Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement, while three
aboriginal protesters remain inside the injunction zone. Police
are in talks to move them to a legal protest area nearby.
Kinder Morgan, meanwhile, said it was setting up fencing and
lights in preparation for starting drilling work.
The company's proposal to expand the 60-year-old Trans
Mountain pipeline is being reviewed by Canadian regulators, with
a decision expected in early 2016.
